REV. ROBERT E. CHAMPAGNE


1922 - 2019
REV. ROBERT E. CHAMPAGNE Obituary
CHAMPAGNE, s.m., Rev. Robert E. Of Waltham, September 3, 2019. Son of the late Arthur B. and Auroile (Gagnon) Champagne. Brother of the late Raymond, Henry, J. Arthur, Lucien, and Thomas W. Champagne and Marie Ora Powers, Elizabeth B. Champagne and Imelda C. Brown. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Relatives and friends will honor and remember Fr. Champagne's life by gathering to visit in Saint Bridget Parish, 830 Worcester Road (Rte. 9), Framingham on Tuesday, September 10th at 10 a.m., where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, Danvers. Memorial donations may be made to the Marist Mission Office, 13 Isabella Street, Boston, MA 02116. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
