COX, Robert E. Of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Patrick & Delia (Hynes) Cox. A WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the Pacific Theatres, including the Philippines and South Korea as a Sgt. Major with the 6th Infantry Division. Robert was an alumnus of Boston College class of 1952 and was a self-employed realtor. He was an active member for many years in the Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, the St. Vincent DePaul Society as well as a faithful parishioner of St. Luke's Parish. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont on Saturday at 9 A.M. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN on Saturday 7:45 – 8:30 A.M.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019