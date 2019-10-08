Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:45 AM - 8:30 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Luke
132 Lexington St.
Belmont, MA
ROBERT E. COX


1926 - 2019
ROBERT E. COX Obituary
COX, Robert E. Of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Patrick & Delia (Hynes) Cox. A WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the Pacific Theatres, including the Philippines and South Korea as a Sgt. Major with the 6th Infantry Division. Robert was an alumnus of Boston College class of 1952 and was a self-employed realtor. He was an active member for many years in the Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, the St. Vincent DePaul Society as well as a faithful parishioner of St. Luke's Parish. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont on Saturday at 9 A.M. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN on Saturday 7:45 – 8:30 A.M.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
