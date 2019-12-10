|
CUMMINS, Robert E. Died December 9, 2019, in his 97th year, at his residence at Maplewood in Weston. He and his wife Anita, who predeceased Bob, were formerly longtime residents of Wellesley Hills. Bob was born on October 8, 1922, to Wesley and Louise Cummins in Cairo, Illinois. After serving in the military during World War II, Bob embarked on a career in the retail clothing industry, working with R.H. Stearns and Empire Clothing along the way, while Anita, who was fluent in French, taught romance languages to high schoolers. Bob and Anita loved to travel and were troopers on cross-country trails. Bob is survived by his and Anita's nieces Stephanie Ulmer, of Switzerland, and Denise Annandale-Massa, of Paris, France, and nephews Kenneth Goldstein and Lewis Kachur and niece Carolyn Kachur. He is also survived by his longtime business partner Fred Hitchens of Abington, who with his wife Deborah and also Janice Coduri of Wellesley were loyal and diligent best friends of Bob's for many years. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, at 11:00 am, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, followed by an informal gathering at the Coonamessett in Falmouth. All are welcome to attend.
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019