DALTRY, Robert E. Age 89, of Dorchester, December 7, 2019. Loving father of Ross Scott, Elizabeth Scott, Khadija Scott, Ethal Scott, Dennis Nelson, Cheryl Myers, Keith Nelson, Barbara Kears, Gail Nelson and Albert Whitter. Dear grandfather of Derone Nelson and Jamal Nelson. Special brother of Joseph Tolbert. Beloved uncle of Todd Thacker and Torin Little. He is also survived by his ex-wife Lillian Daltry and a loving host of other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Tolbert. Funeral Service Saturday, 11AM, at Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY, MA. Visitation with the family, 10AM, at the Funeral Home. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019