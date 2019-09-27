|
|
DOYLE, Robert E. "Bob" Age 82, of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on September 26, 2019. Bob was the beloved husband of Beverly A. (Austin) Doyle, devoted father of Michael Doyle & his wife Lillian of Somersworth, NH, Diane Doyle of Wilmington and Cheryl Kitner & her husband Kurt of Billerica, loving "Grampa" of Joshua & Rocio Doyle, Patrick Doyle, Danny Valerio, Molly Philip & her husband Prince and Joseph Costa, cherished son of the late John H. and Elizabeth (Peterson) Doyle, dear brother of the late Louise Skiffington. Bob was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Monday, September 30th from 9:45 – 11:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Memorial donations in Bob's name may be made to the Friendship Lodge, 32 Church St., Wilmington, MA 01887. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019