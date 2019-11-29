Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
ABINGTON, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Christ
10 Bedford Street
Abington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT EDGREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. EDGREN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT E. EDGREN Obituary
EDGREN, Robert E. Longtime resident of Abington, November 28, age 77. Loving husband of the late Donna Edgren. Loving father of Debra Edgren, Robert E. Edgren, Jr., Nancie Edgren Steeves and husband Thomas, and Eric J. Edgren. Loving grandfather of Sean, Greg, and Elizabeth Mahoney, Erin Edgren, Sienna and Isabelle Steeves. Survived by devoted son-in-law John Mahoney and brother-in-law Rodney Wilson. Beloved brother of David Edgren and Elaine Cobb.

Robert graduated from Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass, Amherst. He was a longtime truck driver for Teamster Local 653 and was an avid Patriots fan, gardener, and loved to travel. Robert was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ, Abington.

Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Tuesday, December 3, from 5 to 8pm. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, at 11am, in the United Church of Christ, 10 Bedford Street, Abington. Interment Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Donations can be made in memory of Robert to the United Church of Christ in Abington. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -