Dello Russo Funeral Home
ROBERT E. FIELD

FIELD, Robert E. Of Melrose, formerly of Medford, March 9, 2020. Son of the late James W. and Hazel E. (Roach) Field. Devoted father of Robert Field and his wife Cindy of Wilmington, Stewart Field and his wife Heather of Sacco, ME. Loving grandfather of Devin and Lauren Field. Brother of the late Charles E. Field. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service with military honors at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, Friday, March 20th, at 11 a.m. Robert was a late U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. For complete obituary or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
