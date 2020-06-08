|
FOLAN, Robert E. "Bob" Of Norwood, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved son of Lois A. (King) Folan and the late Robert E. Smith, and the late Dennis J. Folan. Bob is survived by his three children: Emily Folan of Boston, Meghan Folan of Ipswich, Chris Folan of Ipswich, and their mother, Kim Cordima of Ipswich. Bob was the loving brother of Mary Beth Wetzel and her husband Paul of Littleton, Judith A. Folan of Norwood, Susan J. Brunelli and her husband Robert of Medfield, Dennis J. Folan, Jr. and his wife Kristina of Medfield and Amy L. Settle and her husband Ben of Franklin. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who thought he was awesome. Bob was a proud and devoted father to his three amazing children, and he appointed himself the President of each of their fan clubs. His unconditional love and endless encouragement were hallmarks of his legacy as a dad. Emily, Meghan, and Chris's accomplishments, big or small, often brought him tears of happiness and pride. Seeing them live their dreams filled him with incredible joy. Bob's passion for cooking led him to his career at Wegman's, where he flourished. There he enjoyed his favorite pastimes: cooking, making people laugh, talking, and helping others. Bob's philosophy of cooking was, "A recipe is like the speed limit...it's just a suggestion." Prior to finding his happy place at Wegman's, Bob was a lead account executive at Sprint for many years. Bob's interests also included fishing and golfing with good friends, and spending time at the family cottage in Marshfield. He was the proud champion of the Ipswich Country Club Golf Championship in the early 2000's and the Annual Sippy Cup award in 2001 and 2004. His humor, enthusiasm for life, and compassionate ear will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visiting Hours will be held for family and close friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Norwood. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kim Cordima at 10 4th St., Ipswich, MA 01938, for the benefit of the Folan family children. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
