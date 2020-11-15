GALVIN, Robert E. Of Marshfield, passed away on November 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Flanagan) Galvin; loving father of Atty. Robert W. Galvin and his wife Susan of Marshfield, Matthew F. Galvin and his wife Paige of Park City, UT, Atty. Michael B. Galvin and his wife Francine of Cohasset, and Kathryn M. Caille and her husband Greg of Marshfield; cherished grandfather of Joseph and Benjamin Galvin, Colin and Molly Galvin, Morgan, Maxwell, and Harrison Galvin, and Mary and Matthew Caille; dear brother of Jane Massey of Marshfield and Moira Galvin of Cambridge. Bob was a proud Triple Eagle. He graduated from Boston College High School in 1951, Boston College in 1955, and Boston College Law School in 1961. He served as an Officer in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. Bob was a member of the Massachusetts, Plymouth County, and Plymouth District Bar Associations as well as the Massachusetts Municipal Lawyers Association. He was a longtime Town Counsel for the towns of Marshfield and Norwell, MA. After moving to Marshfield in 1966, Bob joined the Marshfield Rotary, the Marshfield Country Club where we was an associate and social member for over 50 years, and a longtime member of the Green Harbor Yacht Club. Bob loved spending time with his wife and family socializing on the screen porch at the Galvin and Massey Beach Cottage called "Nodnoc" and, when living in Green Harbor, for twenty years, sharing time with his springer spaniel "Freckles" who could be found at his feet even at his office. He will be remembered for his love for family and friends, his selflessness and kindness to his clients, his dedication to his faith, and his devotion to his wife, Patricia. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street in Duxbury. Burial will be in the Mayflower Cemetery of Duxbury. Memorial donations can be made to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125. For online guestbook, driving directions and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
