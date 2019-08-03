|
GAYNE, Robert E. "Bob" Of Somerville, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with a brain tumor. Bob was born in Somerville on August 21, 1937 to the late Albert L. and Margaret D. (Carver) Gayne. After graduating from Somerville High School in 1955, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force. Four years later he was honorably discharged and earned a degree from Burdett College. After a brief stint as an accountant at State Street Bank, Bob found his true professional calling as a plumber, a career he enjoyed for over 40 years. Bob was the beloved husband of the late Bette Lou (Oliveira) and brother of the late Leo Gayne. Devoted father to Leo R. Gayne of Somerville. Bob also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. In addition, Bob received excellent care and unlimited kindness from the staff at Mount Auburn Hospital, the Neville Center, and from Yvonne Munji of Beacon In Home. An avid walker, lifelong Red Sox fan, and devout Catholic, Bob was well known on his walking routes and offered a smile and kind word to everyone he met. Visiting Hours on Thursday, August 8th, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are invited. Funeral from Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Friday, August 9th, at 9am. Funeral Mass at St. Catherine's Church, 185 Summer Street, Somerville at 10am. Burial and Military Honors to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Mount Auburn Hospital, 330 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019