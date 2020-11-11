GIBBONS, Robert E. Age 91, of Cohasset, passed away on November 9, 2020. Robert will be remembered by his wife K. Ruth DeLay of Cohasset, daughter Lorren Gibbons of Cohasset, sister Nancy Gaffey of Baltimore, MD and many nieces and nephews. At this time, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Street Inn, Attn: Development Office, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
