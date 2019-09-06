Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT E. HARTFORD


1927 - 2019
ROBERT E. HARTFORD Obituary
HARTFORD, Robert E. Of Richmond, age 92, Aug. 29th, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Scully) Hartford. Bob is survived by his son, James Hartford & wife Elizabeth (Dewire) of Duxbury, his daughter, Sarah Carroll Hartford & husband Frank Fahy of Albuquerque, NM, his grandchildren, Hannah, Eliza, Abigail, Samuel, Katherine & Elizabeth, and his great-grandchildren, Harper Louise & Theodore Robert. Longtime companion of the late Joan McFalls. US Army Air corps Vet. & longtime Investment Officer in the Insurance Industry with the John Hancock Insurance Company of Boston & Berkshire Life Company. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a future date. Private burial will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bob's memory to the Hiram Village Cemetery Association, c/o Priscilla Howard, PO Box 92, Hiram, ME 04041. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
