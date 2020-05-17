Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT E. "TINY" HEYWARD


1942 - 2020
ROBERT E. "TINY" HEYWARD Obituary
HEYWARD, Robert E. "Tiny" Age 78, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Medford, MA, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He was born in The Bronx, NY on January 13, 1942 to Robert N. and Audrey Heyward. He is survived by his wife Elaine Heyward, Scottsdale, AZ; his daughter Virginia Heyward, Phoenix, AZ; son Glen Heyward, Massachusetts; sisters Barbara Loder (George), Lowell, MA, Marie Heyward (Robert), New Hampshire as well as 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson and nieces and nephews; all of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his daughter Audrey Heyward, sister Winnie and brothers Richard and Phillip. Robert worked repairing bicycles at different bike shops since he was 16. He was also a partner of Wheelworks. He also spent 26 years working for Spaulding Rehab Hospital fixing wheelchairs until he went on disability. He loved all animals, especially his favorite buddy who he spoiled, his dog Hector. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., P.O. Box – 90610, Phoenix, AZ 85066-0610. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, SCOTTSDALE, AZ.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
