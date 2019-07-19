KEEFE, Robert E. Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to Linda Keefe (O'Brien). Loving father of Stephanie (Keefe) Martin and husband Mike of Mill Valley, CA, and Brian Keefe and wife Cindy of Newport Beach, CA. Cherished grandfather of Brooke Keefe and Noelle Keefe. Devoted brother of Marilyn (Keefe) Gill, the late Dana Keefe, Donna (Keefe) Doyle and Darren Keefe. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Eunice (Malone) Keefe. Bob lived by one rule: family first. Bob loved his work, but even more so, he loved being a father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother-in-law, brother, uncle, son and husband. He lived his life in service to others and found no greater joy than being able to lend a helping hand to family, friend or stranger, or have the opportunity to talk about his children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Saturday, September 7 at the Parish of the Epiphany at 11:00 A.M. to be followed by a celebration of Bob's life in Hadley Hall, both at 70 Church Street in Winchester. For a tribute to Bob and guestbook, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019