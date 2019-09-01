|
KEEFE, Robert E. Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at the Parish of the Epiphany at 11:00 A.M., to be followed by a Celebration of Bob's Life in Hadley Hall, both at 70 Church Street in Winchester. For a tribute to Bob and guestbook, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of the Bob Keefe Coaching Symposium, a new program of the Fitzgerald Youth Sports Institute that will be launched next year. Please send donations payable to and in care of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, 40 Court Street, 10th Floor, Boston, MA 02108 and indic
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019