ROBERT E. LAUTZENHEISER

ROBERT E. LAUTZENHEISER Obituary
LAUTZENHEISER, Robert E. In Woburn, formerly of Reading, on August 20, 2019, age 103. Beloved son of the late John A. and Christiana (Dirrim) Lautzenheiser. Dear brother of the late Willis, Dwight, and Kermit Lautzenheiser, and Virginia Kindler. Devoted husband to the late Elizabeth Marcy (Morris) (d. 1967) and to his loving wife of nearly fifty years, Dorothy M. (Potter). Grateful love and affection survive also with his daughters, Anne M. Andrews of Kent, OH, and Mary E. Davies of Princeton, NJ; his sons John R. Lautzenheiser of Londonderry, NH, Thomas E. Lautzenheiser of Easthampton, MA, and William J. Lautzenheiser of Brookline, MA; three dear grandchildren, Sarah Sibilla, David Wasserman, and Áine Lautzenheiser; as well as two great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, and cousins. From 1940, Bob was a climatologist first in Akron, OH, then Chicago, IL, and finally Boston, becoming State Climatologist for New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. From 1973, he ran the New England Climactic Service, providing weather data throughout the region. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the , to Donate Life, Brigham and Women's Hospital or to Mass Audubon. For online guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
