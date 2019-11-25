Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT E. MCCORMACK

McCORMACK, Robert E. Of Arlington, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen T. (Reidy) McCormack. Loving son of the late Virginia and Joseph McCormack. Devoted father of Robert McCormack, his wife Jennifer of Ashburn, VA, Mary Ann Serra, her husband Raymond of Marblehead, Kathy Pickett, her husband Stephen of Woburn, Brian McCormack of Arlington, Tricia O'Neil and her husband Patrick of Wakefield. Loving grandfather of Kyle, Meghan, Eric, Julia, Stephen, Jacqui, Katelyn, Matthew, Mary Rose, Patrick and Joseph. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt. 60 (adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, Saturday, November 30th, from 9–11 AM, followed by his Funeral Mass, celebrated in St. Agnes Church, Medford St., Arlington, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2000 L Street NW, Suite 410, Washington, DC 20036. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019
