ROBERT MIRRA
ROBERT E. MIRRA

ROBERT E. MIRRA Obituary
MIRRA, Robert E. Age 61, of Hudson, formerly of Acton and Cambridge, June 14, 2020. Loving father of Christine Mirra Friend of Littleton and Lauren Mirra of Concord. Proud grandfather of Brady Friend and Mackenzie Bacon. Beloved brother of Donna Caldarise and her husband Sal of St. Johns, FL. Bob also leaves many dear cousins, including Mark, Joseph, David, Christopher, and the late William Mirra, as well as the mother of his children, Catherine (Carroll) Nickerson. A Celebration of Bob's Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association by way of the GoFundMe Charity page organized by his daughters, or directly at www.ecaware.org For his full obituary/online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
