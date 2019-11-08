Boston Globe Obituaries

Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
ROBERT E. "SPUD" MURPHY

ROBERT E. "SPUD" MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Robert E. "Spud" Of Woburn, November 6th at the age of sixty-six. Beloved husband of the late Lynn (Bolduc) Murphy. Loving stepfather of Jennifer Carlson, her husband Peter of Rockport and the late Ronald J. DelDotto. Cherished brother of Patricia Ghiozzi, her late husband Richard, of Chelmsford, Ed Murphy, his wife Elaine of Ware, John Murphy, his wife Lynda of Woburn, and the late Kathleen Guzze. Dear grandfather of Fredrick Boyle, Jr., Richard Powers, William Carlson and Michael Belch. Also survived by many loving neices, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Tuesday evening, November 12th at 6:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours 3-7 p.m. prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Spud's honor to the Friends of Woburn Veterans, 144 School St., Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
