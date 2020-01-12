Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
ROBERT E. NADOLNY


1963 - 2020
ROBERT E. NADOLNY Obituary
NADOLNY, Robert E. Of Waltham, January 11, 2020. Husband of Lisa J. (Pollert) Nadolny. Father of Robert E. Nadolny, Jr. and Stephen J. Pollert, both of Waltham. Son of Ziegmond R. Nadolny (Carol) of Lawrence and the late Helen M. (McCarthy). Brother of Mark Nadolny of Waltham and Lisa Nadolny of San Diego, CA. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, January 14th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Wednesday morning, where his Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020
