Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham , MA
ROBERT E. O'CONNOR Jr. Obituary
O'CONNOR, Robert E. Jr. Age 59 of Londonderry, NH, formerly of Billerica, August 20. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Lecomte) O'Connor. Loving father of Ian O'Connor and LeighAnn of Stoneham, Kyle O'Connor and Blaine of Warwick, RI, and Brice O'Connor and Samantha of Falmouth, ME. Son of Robert O'Connor of Billerica and the late Christine (Gehrmann). Brother of Michael R. O'Connor of Chelmsford and Thomas D. O'Connor of Billerica. Brother-in-law of Judie Velleca and Linda Lecomte, both of Andover, and John Lecomte of Melrose. Grandfather of Declan and Keegan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Thursday, at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to The Friends of Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., Suite 120, Boston, MA 02215. For obit/guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
