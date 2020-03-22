|
PARRISH, Robert E. Age 91, of Sharon, passed away on March 20th after a brief hospitalization. He remained engaged with the larger community and the many people that gave his life meaning; his family is so profoundly grateful for his long and full life. Born in Lexington, he resided in Sharon since 1932. Other than his beloved family and church, he had one lifetime passion. With his parents, Malby and Mildred Parrish, and brother, Stanley, he built and continued the family business, Crescent Ridge Dairy. He leaves his large family who adored him. Dearly loved husband of the late Ardeth (Wellman) Parrish, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage; loving father of Pamela Wood and her husband Jack of Norton; Brenda Carroll and her husband Jim of Norton; Dana Parrish of Sharon; and Robert Parrish, Jr. and his husband Michael Carey of San Francisco. Also cherished by his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bob also leaves behind his brother, Stanley Parrish and sister-in-law, Mary Lou, sister-in-law, Norma Parrish (wife of his late brother Paul Parrish), and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private with a Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The First Baptist Church of Sharon, 2 South Main St., Sharon, MA 02067. For a complete obituary and to sign the guestbook see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020