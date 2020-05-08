|
PATRIE, Robert E. Of Winthrop, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Longtime partner of Frances Spinazzola. Devoted father of Robert Patrie, Jr. and wife Sherri of Wilmington, Laurie Cooley and husband George of Stoneham, Steve Patrie and wife Theresa of Lynn, and the late John Patrie. Dear brother of Paul Patrie and wife Linda of Malden, Janet Lanni and husband Jack of Malden, Judy Berry of Malden and the late George Patrie and late wife Constance. Cherished grandfather "Grumpy" of Ryan Patrie and wife Ashley, Kyle Patrie, Justin Patrie, Timothy Patrie, Cory D'Entremont, Jessica Todd and husband Cody, Cameron D'Entremont, Steven Patrie, Andrew Patrie and Matthew Patrie. Beloved great-grandfather of Jameson and Adalyne. Former husband of the late Loretta Patrie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In accordance with the guidelines on gatherings due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990, or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com Robert was the owner of Delta Fuel Oil Company. He was also a Paul Revere bus driver. Robert was a coach for Malden Pop Warner and Little League. He founded the Golden Tornadoes Booster Club. Robert was also a member of the Winthrop Elks. Robert will be laid to rest at Winthrop Cemetery, Belle Isle section, Winthrop.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020