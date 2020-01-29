|
|
PATTERSON, Capt. Robert E. Of Arlington, January 29. Beloved husband of Maureen (Zanfani) for 65 years. Loving father of Robert Patterson, Jr. and his wife Belle, Nancy Crowley and her husband Tom, Michael Patterson and his wife Jennifer. Loving grandfather of Corey and Jeremy Patterson, Katherine, Caroline, Grace and Brian Crowley and Zhara Patterson. Dear brother of Dr. Wilfred Patterson and his wife Stacy and the late Kenneth Patterson. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Monday, at 9 am. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Eulalia's Church, Winchester, at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation Sunday, 2-6 pm. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to American Friends of the Drama, 22 Academy Street, Arlington, MA 02474. Former Captain for Delta Airlines and Air Force veteran of the Korean War. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Capt. Robert E. PATTERSON
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020