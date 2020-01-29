Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Eulalia's Church
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. PATTERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT E. PATTERSON Obituary
PATTERSON, Capt. Robert E. Of Arlington, January 29. Beloved husband of Maureen (Zanfani) for 65 years. Loving father of Robert Patterson, Jr. and his wife Belle, Nancy Crowley and her husband Tom, Michael Patterson and his wife Jennifer. Loving grandfather of Corey and Jeremy Patterson, Katherine, Caroline, Grace and Brian Crowley and Zhara Patterson. Dear brother of Dr. Wilfred Patterson and his wife Stacy and the late Kenneth Patterson. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Monday, at 9 am. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Eulalia's Church, Winchester, at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation Sunday, 2-6 pm. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to American Friends of the Drama, 22 Academy Street, Arlington, MA 02474. Former Captain for Delta Airlines and Air Force veteran of the Korean War. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Capt. Robert E. PATTERSON
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -