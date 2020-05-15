|
PELLOWE, Robert E. USAF Senior Master Sergeant (Ret.) Of Walpole, May 14, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Barbara L. (Johnson) Pellowe. Loving father of Ronald E. Pellowe of Sharon and Steven R. Pellowe of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Megan, Jaime-Lea, Christopher, Christa, Corinne, and the late Brandan; and great-grandfather of Braedan, Harper, Ben and Alex. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Robert's family has decided that his Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780, website: www.hfotusa.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020