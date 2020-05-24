Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. PETERS


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT E. PETERS Obituary
PETERS, Robert E. Former resident of Concord, MA, passed away in his sleep at Harbor Point Assisted Living in Centerville on May 23. Born in Boston on September 5, 1929, he was the son of Alexander and Emily (Whitney) Peters. He attended Middlesex School and Harvard University. He was a longtime member and performer with The Concord Players, a talented furniture maker, and especially loved his black Labrador Retrievers. He leaves his children Whitney Foster and her husband Kent, Alec Peters, and Rob Peters and his wife Joanne, and his grandsons Robby and Frank, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elinore Beane, Margaret Urquhart, and Richard Peters. A private Burial is planned at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Concord Players, 51 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Robert E. PETERS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -