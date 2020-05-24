|
|
PETERS, Robert E. Former resident of Concord, MA, passed away in his sleep at Harbor Point Assisted Living in Centerville on May 23. Born in Boston on September 5, 1929, he was the son of Alexander and Emily (Whitney) Peters. He attended Middlesex School and Harvard University. He was a longtime member and performer with The Concord Players, a talented furniture maker, and especially loved his black Labrador Retrievers. He leaves his children Whitney Foster and her husband Kent, Alec Peters, and Rob Peters and his wife Joanne, and his grandsons Robby and Frank, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elinore Beane, Margaret Urquhart, and Richard Peters. A private Burial is planned at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Concord Players, 51 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Robert E. PETERS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020