PETRIE, Robert E. Of Needham, on Sept 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anita (Bennett) Petrie. Loving father of Gary and his wife Cathy and Richard and his wife Lisa, all of Needham, and "Grandpa" of Emily, Robert and Mollie. Brother of the late Phyllis Smith. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 AM in the Carter Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Highland Ave., Needham, followed by interment with US Army Military Honors at Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Fri 4-7 PM. A donation in lieu of flowers, in memory of Bob, to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated. Late WWII US Army Air Force veteran and 30-year employee of New England Telephone Co. To share a memory of Bob, please visit website: www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019