PROUT, Robert E. "Bob" Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester (OFD), passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 80. Born and raised in Boston to the late Edwin Prout and Pauline (Murch) Prout. Bob graduated from Dorchester High School, Class of 1957. He enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Bob was a retired Teamster with Local 25 and Town of Braintree employee. He was an active member of the Braintree Youth Sports programs, Bob had 38 years of coaching and involvement in youth hockey and especially Babe Ruth baseball. Because of his dedication to the Town of Braintree, the town named the field at French's Common the "Robert E Prout King of Diamonds" baseball field. Bob was devoted to his family, proudly supporting their accomplishments. He especially loved watching his grandsons play baseball. A devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, coach and friend, Bob will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Robert was the husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" (Connor) Prout. Loving father of Michael T. Prout, Joanne M. Allen and her husband Dominick, and Laura A. Prout, all of Braintree. Brother of the late William Prout and Lorraine Ramacorti. Dear "Bubba" to his beloved grandchildren, Dominick L. Allen, Jr., Robert L. Allen and the late Adrienne Saltibus. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and several close friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26th, from 4:00 -8:00 PM at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, with a burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Jimmy Fund. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020