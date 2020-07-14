Home

ROBERT E. REMIS

ROBERT E. REMIS Obituary
REMIS, Robert E. Of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully with family by his side on July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth (Lubarsky) Remis. Devoted father of Richard and his wife Pamela, and the late William and the late John Remis. Proud grandfather of Jeff, Andrew, and Kimmie. Dear brother of the late Peter Remis. Due to current conditions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
