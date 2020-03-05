|
RISICATO, Robert E. Age 85, of Derry, NH, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the Elliot Hospital, Manchester, NH. He was born on March 31, 1934 in Waltham, MA, a son of the late Attilo and Hazel (Boyde) Risicato. Robert grew up in Alston, MA. He proudly served his country with the US Army. Robert was a mechanic working out of Logan Airport, fixing all things on the runway except the airplanes. He coached Little League, enjoyed watching sports, working on cars and especially spending time with his grandchildren as he took both shooting. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Claire (Shaughnessy) Risicato, his two children, Cheryl Silveira and Charles Risicato, two grandchildren, Isabel and Francisco Silveira, one sister, Rita Lessard, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Following cremation, memorial Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4 – 6pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Interment at a later date will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Foundation of NH https://vfnh.org/donate-today/ or to the "Dogs Owners of The Granite State" http://nhdogs.org/fundraising-2/ To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020