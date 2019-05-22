|
|
SHUTE, Robert E. Of Halifax, formerly of Hyde Park passed away May 19th. Beloved husband of the late Gloria R. (Stevens). Father of Robert E. Shute, Jr. and his wife Joy of MA and Nancy Lasko and her husband David of MD. Grandfather of Matthew Shute and Suzanne DiCaprio, Katelyn Smith and Kristofer Lasko. Brother of the late Charles E. Shute of Marston Mills, the late William Shute of Golden, CO and Phyllis Thomas of Lexington. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Friday, May 31st at 12 noon. Visiting Hour prior to the service Friday morning from 11:00 am to 12 noon. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Navy Veteran WWII. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019