ROBERT E. SMITH

ROBERT E. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Robert E. Of Westwood, Aug 18. Beloved husband of 65 years of Pauline A. (Brown) and dear father of Pam Morneau, and her husband John of Brunswick, ME and Kim Poirier, and her husband Austin "Bill" of Walpole. Also survived by his grandchildren, Aaron Morneau, and his wife Caitlin, of Alexandria, VA, Jared Morneau, and his wife Adrian, of Lewiston, ME, Austin "Mike" Poirier, and his girlfriend Annie Elfar, of Boston, Andrew Poirier, and his wife Erin, of Franklin, and Bill Poirier, of Franklin; and his three great-grandchildren, Aiden Morneau and Lily and Elise Poirier, who were the loves of his life. Brother of Wayne Smith of Westwood, Gerald Smith, and his wife Bobbie, of Weymouth, Chester Smith of Westwood, and the late Earle Smith. Brother-in-law of Constance Smith of Wrentham, the late Joyce Smith and the late Sharon Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Syngap Research Fund or the Westwood Lions Club, P.O. Box 432, Westwood, MA 02090, both of which were near and dear to Bob's heart. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
