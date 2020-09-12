1/1
ROBERT E. SMITH
SMITH, Robert E. Of Westwood, Sep 10, "Smitty". Beloved husband of the late Genevieve A.(DeAngelis) and dear father of Robert E. Smith, Jr., and his wife Patty, of Taunton, Ann Marie Anderson Beltis of FL and Cheryl Anderson Mills-Scarchilli, and her husband David of Norton. Proud grandfather of Kimberly, DeAnne, Derek, Caila, the late Robert, III and Sara, and loving great-grandfather of Hayley, Briley, Cheyenne, Braelyn, Amelia and Maeve. Dear great-great-grandfather of Kylan. Brother of the late Norma Smith and the late Joan Sandberg. Also survived by nieces and nephews including his favorite niece Scherie Sandberg-Ciarrocchi. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-7 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St, WESTWOOD. Private interment will be held Wednesday at 10 am and will be live-streamed for friends. Please go to funeral home website for directions, obituary, guest book and live streaming link. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church, 808 High St., Westwood, MA 02090 would be appreciated. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
