TOMES, Robert E. "Ty" Of Acton, formerly of Lexington, December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita S. Lambergs-Tomes (Chiccarelli). Loving father of Bryan Tomes and his wife Jessica of Fitchburg, and Eric Tomes of Phoenix, AZ. Devoted stepfather of John Lambergs and his wife Joelle of Arlington, and Ann-Marie Hanley and her husband William of Acton. Loving brother of Buster Tomes and his wife Kathy of Crystal, MN, Sue Erickson of Anaheim Hills, CA, Butch Tomes and his wife Ruth of La Verne, CA, and Becky Shetley and her husband Gary of Acton. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Mia, Madison, Mylee, McKinsey, Kyle, Jacob, William, and Justin, and by many nieces and nephews.
Ty was a humble man of God who used his talents in music, worship, leadership, church ministry and relationship with family and friends - all to glorify God.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 12, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, December 11, from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in his memory may be made to Teen Challenge New England, Inc., 1315 Main St. Brockton, MA 02301. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019