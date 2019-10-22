Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT E. WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Robert E. Jr. Of Canton, died peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was 87 years old. Robert was a proud veteran serving in the United State Air Force. He flew the SA-16 Albatross with the 2nd Air Rescue Squadron during Korea. He later served for 37 years as an aircraft mechanic for Northeast and Delta Airlines. Devoted husband of the late Theresa N. Walsh (McDonald). Loving father of Robert E. Walsh, III and his wife Joan of Marshfield, and Lisa C. Walsh and her husband Floyd Teague of Canton. Brother of the late Helen Ventura and her husband Americo. Proud grandfather of Francesca Walsh of Marshfield. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Thursday, October 24 from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St. at 10 AM. Interment Canton Corner Cemetery.

PUSHARD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

210 SHERMAN STREET, CANTON

WWW.ROACHE-PUSHARD.COM
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
