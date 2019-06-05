WHITE, Robert E. Sr. Age 81, of Hanson, MA, died peacefully on June 4 at South Shore Hospital.



Bob graduated from Jamaica Plain High in 1955 and married the love of his life, Beverly A. Rollins in 1961.



He had proudly served in the US Army from 1959-1962, and prior to his retirement worked more than 30 years at the Boston Globe.



Besides his wife, he also leaves behind his son, Robert White (David Mager) of Jackson Heights, NY; Laura White of Hanson, MA; Christine (Michael) Maloney of Iron City, TN and Jennifer White Burke of Hull; MA. He is also survived by his brothers, Fred White of Marshfield, MA and Ron White of Denver, CO; his grandchildren Chelsie, Jarrod, Shea and Evan; his great-grandson Jackson and many other relatives and dear friends.



Relatives and friends are welcome to visiting hours on Saturday, June 8th from 2pm - 6pm at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), WHITMAN. Burial will be private.



For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit



www.blanchardfc.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary