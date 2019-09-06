|
|
GAULIN, Robert Earle Robert passed away August 20, 2019 at the Kaplan Hospice House after a lengthy illness. He had recently celebrated his 87th birthday. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements were private. Burial will be in New London, CT. Bob was the son of the late Georgia Smith of Norwich, CT, and Earle Gaulin of Malden, MA. He had a dear friend in Doreen Pinkham of Somerville for many years. He is survived by his sisters, Joan (John) Caulfield of Middleton, Adele (Richard) Solano of Melrose, Laraine (James) Tuxbury of Malden, MA, and Annette (Chuck) Gaulin-Wells of Holualoa, HI. Condolence messages to the family may be left at spadaforafuneral.com. Donations in Bob's memory may be sent to West Suburban YMCA, 276 Church St., Newton, MA. 02458. www.wsymca.org
View the online memorial for Robert Earle GAULIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019