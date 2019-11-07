Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
More Obituaries for ROBERT BENDER
ROBERT EDWARD BENDER

ROBERT EDWARD BENDER Obituary
BENDER, Robert Edward Age 86, of Centerville, MA and Lighthouse Point, FL, formerly of Needham, MA, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Son of the late Edward Charles and Grace Dorothy (Shapter) Bender. Robert was a graduate of Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood, NJ and Bentley College, Waltham, MA. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Bender was the former owner and manager of the Boston Insurance Exchange Building at 40 Broad Street in Boston. Robert lived in Needham for 38 years then moved to Centerville. He and his wife spent their winters in Lighthouse Point, FL. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed bowling, cards, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the Lighthouse Point Yacht and Tennis Club for 15 years. Robert leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy M. (Shook) Bender and two devoted sons, Brian E. Bender and his wife Jane of Walpole and Scott D. Bender and his significant other Michelle of Plainville. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher and Timothy. Robert was the brother of the late Margaret Brick and her husband Allan. Services are private. Expressions of sympathy in Robert's name may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham, MA 02494. To share a memory of Robert visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
