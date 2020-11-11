COLBY, Robert Edward Of Andover, formerly of Arlington, Burlington, and Dracut, Nov. 10. Loving father of Mark of Bradford, Steven & his wife Colleen of Andover, and David & his wife Kelly of Merrimac. Former husband of the late Ann (Donovan). Proud grandfather of Moorea, Noah, Chloe, Sophie, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Jack, Emma, Mary, and Claire. Brother of the late Arthur and Walter. Also survived by a sister-in-law Nancy Colby of Medford. A Graveside Service will be held at the Pine Haven Cemetery, 84 Bedford Street, Burlington on Saturday, November 14 at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, online guestbook and video tribute, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net