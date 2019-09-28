|
DOYLE, Robert Edward "Bob" Of Duxbury, MA, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 95 years of age. He was born November 26, 1923 to Vivan Victor and Martha (Wagelein) Doyle in Boston, MA. He grew up in Jamaica Plain and summered with his family in Shore Acres, Scituate. Bob graduated from Boston English High School then enrolled at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY as a member of the Class of 1946/1949.
Bob is survived by his wife, Eloise Doyle of Duxbury Massachusetts; his children, Amy and husband Michael Doolin of Duxbury; Rob and wife Julie of Cumberland, ME; Brad and wife Mary of Duxbury; and Scott and wife Blake of Duxbury. He was a loving grandfather to 11 grandchildren, Amanda, Michael, Erin, and Brett Doolin; Thomas and James Doyle; Parker, Emily, and Chadd Doyle; and Scott and Peter Doyle. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Judson, and sister, Thelma.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, at the Pilgrim Church in Duxbury, at 10:30AM. Interment will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019