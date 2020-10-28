HOULIHAN, Robert Edward Of Naples, FL and formerly of Nahant, MA, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen McCarthy Houlihan (deceased) and son of Robert and Gertrude (Walsh) Houlihan of Newton, MA. Bob was an adored father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of a large and loving family. He leaves Noreen Liebrock and her husband John of Pittsburgh, PA and their children Timothy and his wife Emily, Catherine and Stephen, Robert and his wife Ann Marie of South Windsor, CT and their children Connor (Danielle) and Margaret, Joseph and his wife Susan of Cape Coral, FL and their children Shaun, Corey and Megan (Giuseppe), Eileen Murphy and husband Michael of East Greenwich, RI and their son Drew, Damien and wife Michelle of Sandwich, MA and their children Mary, Abigail and Liam, Christopher and his wife Beth Whitlock of Sudbury, MA and their children Samuel and Ella. He is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Murphy, Aidan Houlihan and Baby Girl Liebrock, due in November. Bob is also survived by his sister Mary Ford of Concord, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas of Newton, MA. Born and raised in Newton, MA, Bob was a proud alumnus of Boston College. He had a long and fulfilling career at General Electric, Lynn, MA as an aeronautical engineer. As a young man, Bob proudly served in the US Marine Corps before marrying his wife, Eileen, and raising their 6 children in Nahant, MA. Bob and Eileen later retired to Naples, FL, where they enjoyed golf, friends and hosting family vacations. "Grampy," as Bob was affectionately known, was an easy-going, fun loving gentleman who was proud of his family and their accomplishments. He will be dearly missed as he leaves a legacy of hard work, honor and most importantly, the joy of a good laugh. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life and Burial will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions are appreciated and can be sent to Best Buddies PA, Attn: Sam Civitate, 6425 Living Place, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Memo - In support of Stephen Liebrock. Arrangements entrusted to George A. Thoma Funeral Home, Inc., WEXFORD, PA.