Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT EDWARD O'BRIEN


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT EDWARD O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Robert Edward On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Robert Edward O'Brien of Cambridge, MA passed away peacefully at the age of 57. He was born on February 19, 1963 in Meriden, CT to Hon. Francis J O'Brien and Ann Godfrey O'Brien. He grew up in Meriden attending St Mary's School and Platt High School, and received his BA in Math and Classical Languages from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He has worked for thirty five years as a Principal Software Engineer developing Telecom software at EGH, Inc. in Lexington, MA. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Francis and his mother, Ann. He is survived by his sister Jean (Mike) Livingston of Sarasota, FL, and brothers Francis G. (Jerry) O'Brien (Dennis Powell) of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Thomas O'Brien of Troy, VA and a niece Libby Ruby of Brea, California and nephew Peter Livingston of Tampa, FL. He enjoyed attending Broadway plays, traveling around the world, and spending the holidays with his niece and nephew as they grew up. He could always be relied upon for a good game of Charades or Trivia and spending time with friends and family. He was known for wearing a bow tie for special occasions and was the essence of what a gentleman should be – kind, rational, conscientious – a good soul. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are currently private. He will be interred in the family plot with his parents in Waterbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -