SLATTERY, Robert Edward "Bob" Age 87, passed away peacefully from natural causes June 24, 2020, with his family by his side in Norton, MA. Born in New Bedford, MA to the late Edward and Constance Riley Slattery, Bob lived a full life and learned responsibility early. He lost his father to a trucking accident when he was 5, and began working at the age of 10 to help support his mother and late sister, Joan Slattery Rogan. After graduating from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Bob rose to Lieutenant in the US Navy and went on to sail the world as a chief mate and earned his master's license. Bob often said that the best decision of his life was marrying Rose Marie Nicholson from Weymouth, MA and credited her for his many successes in life, including raising six children whom he later described with pride as lively, well-educated and successful. Bob and Rose enjoyed traveling internationally and being active, engaged parents and grandparents. They were married for 62 years. He was very industrious and enjoyed a long career in the corporate world, with stops at IBM, Mammoth Mart, The Limited, and Reebok, all culminating in his position as President and CEO of The Rockport Shoe Company. Bob had a great sense of humor and a terrific laugh. He was a very generous man, dedicated to the education of his children and grandchildren, and notorious for one great piece of advice whether striving for success or overcoming obstacles, Bob always directed us to "Get going." He is survived by his wife, Rose and their family - Robert, Jr. and Sheri Slattery, Tim and Kerrie Slattery, Suzanne Slattery and Arnie Greenfield, Kevin and Emma Slattery, Cynthia Slattery and Gregory Jezard, and Sandra Slattery and Linda Wage, along with 18 beloved grandchildren, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Private Services with interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne to be held at a later date. Gifts in Bob's memory may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift For condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020