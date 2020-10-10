1/1
ROBERT EDWARD SOUTH
SOUTH, Robert Edward Age 83, a longtime Wakefield resident died October 3, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Salem, MA; son of the late Edward A. and Carrie (Sinclair) South. Bob served as a military policeman in Germany during the cold war. After leaving the military, he worked most of his life as a manager in the fields of grocery and manufacturing. An avid car owner, he enjoyed displaying his restorations and explaining how early cars worked. Survived by two sons, Par South and Joel South and their families, and by his loving brother, Edward South, who took care of him in his later years. In keeping with Bob's wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes scattered at the Harmony Grove Memorial Garden in Salem. Because of COVID-19, no in-person services will be held at this time. Condolence only at andersonbryantfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
