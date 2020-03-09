|
MARTIN, Robert Elliot Jr. Of Cary, NC, formerly of Chelmsford and Waltham, MA, succumbed to Alzheimer's disease on January 8, 2020. Bob was the son of Robert E. Martin, Sr. and Doris (Goguen) Martin. His devoted family celebrated his good days until he left peacefully as God called him home. He is survived by his wife Sandy (Markham) of 54 years, son Andrew, daughter Holly and daughter-in-law Tammy, who all cared for him during his lengthy illness. Bob will be missed by his siblings, Carol Tully of Marlborough, Donna Martin of Plymouth, and brother Paul Martin formerly of Brighton who preceded him in death. Bob leaves nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Bob was a graduate of St. Mary's High School (Class of 1959), Waltham, MA and Boston University. After retiring from the City of Durham as Procurement Manager, he enjoyed working and playing golf at a local golf course. No Services are planned at this time. In his memory, please make a donation toward continued research to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America alzfdn.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020