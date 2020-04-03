|
DOWNES, Lt. Col. Robert Emmett US Army, retired, of Orrington, ME, a man much loved for his kindness and generosity, died on February 28, 2020, after a long and gallant battle with cancer. He was 71.
Born July 31, 1948, in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late William F. and Irene C. (Ryan) Downes.
Bob was raised on the South Shore of Boston, graduating from Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree, MA in 1966. He entered Merrimack College that year but left school in 1969 to enlist in the U.S. Army. He would later complete his B.S. degree (with honors) at Cameron University, Lawton, OK (1973). He received his M.A. from Saint Peter's University, Jersey City, NJ in 1985.
After completion of basic training, Bob was selected for Officer Candidate School, Fort Sill, OK and was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1970. Later that year, after instruction at the Defense Language Institute (Vietnamese), he was posted to Vietnam, serving as a military assistance advisor to a South Vietnamese army unit. Bob's next assignment took him to 1st BN, 76th Field Artillery in Kitzingen, Germany, where he was blessed to meet Patricia Rebecca Kravitz. They were married in 1973.
The assignment which brought him the greatest professional satisfaction was his service on the staff of General Colin Powell, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Bob was honorably discharged as a lieutenant colonel in 1993. His awards and decorations include The Legion of Merit, the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. He was also honored by the French Government as a Chevalier L' Ordre Nationale du Merite. After his retirement from the Army, Bob continued to work at the Pentagon for defense contractors. In 2011, he and Pat moved to Orrington, ME.
His wife's death in 2014 ushered in a time of profound grief, but with the help of his devoted family and friends, Bob soon regained his optimism. His involvement with The Wilson Museum, Castine, ME gave him a renewed sense of purpose. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Wilson Museum and was President at the time of his death.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, and his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Karen Cyr, and Kathleen Curtis. He is survived by his brothers, William F. Downes and wife Catherine of Castle Rock, CO, Brendan J. Downes and wife Diane of Broken Arrow, OK, Barry E. Downes and wife Sharon of Henderson, NV, his brothers-in-law, David Cyr of Augusta, ME, and Jeffrey Curtis of Taunton, MA, and his eight nephews, six nieces, their spouses, and children. Bob is also survived by his devoted friends, Matt and Mindy Cronin and their children of Orrington, ME, and by Patricia's mother, Mrs. Barbara L. Kravitz of Great Falls, VA.
A private Memorial Mass will be held in Castine, ME, at a date and time to be determined. Private interment will be in Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, ME. Gifts in Bob's memory may be made to the Wilson Museum, 120 Perkins Street, PO Box 196, Castine, ME 04421, Maine Veterans' Home - Bangor, 44 Hogan Road, Bangor, ME 04401, the Calvary Chapel Residential Discipleship, 154 River Road, Orrington, ME 04474, or to Saint Peters University, 2641 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07306. Condolences to the family may be shared at BrookingsSmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2020