MULVEY, Robert Emmett Of St. Petersburgh, FL, formerly of Dorchester and South Boston, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2019. Beloved son of the late James Leo & Mary E. (Dillon) Mulvey of Dorchester. Caring brother of James L. & his wife Nancy of St. Paul, MN, Brian & his wife Ellen of Arlington, Patricia Coughlin & her husband Danny of West Dennis, Mary Gilpin & her husband George of Dorchester, Elizabeth Thebado & her husband Jim of Weymouth. Dear brother-in-law of Ed Powers of Bethlehem, PA. Predeceased by his cherished siblings Kathleen Powers, Anne Gemma, and Brendan Mulvey. Also survived by 21 loving nieces & nephews and the late Brian Coughlin. Retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service. Memorial Service in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at 11am. Visitation prior to the service from 9-11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019