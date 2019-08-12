Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
ROBERT EMMETT MULVEY


1949 - 2019
ROBERT EMMETT MULVEY Obituary
MULVEY, Robert Emmett Of St. Petersburgh, FL, formerly of Dorchester and South Boston, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2019. Beloved son of the late James Leo & Mary E. (Dillon) Mulvey of Dorchester. Caring brother of James L. & his wife Nancy of St. Paul, MN, Brian & his wife Ellen of Arlington, Patricia Coughlin & her husband Danny of West Dennis, Mary Gilpin & her husband George of Dorchester, Elizabeth Thebado & her husband Jim of Weymouth. Dear brother-in-law of Ed Powers of Bethlehem, PA. Predeceased by his cherished siblings Kathleen Powers, Anne Gemma, and Brendan Mulvey. Also survived by 21 loving nieces & nephews and the late Brian Coughlin. Retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service. Memorial Service in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at 11am. Visitation prior to the service from 9-11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
