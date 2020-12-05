1/1
EPSTEIN, Robert Age 78 of Framingham, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 with family by his side. Bobby leaves behind his wife Carol, his daughter Wendi Hutchinson and son-in-law Mark of Milford. His sister Gail Wilner and her husband Michael of Southborough. His son in-law Jay Lewis of Peabody. He was predeceased by his daughter Pamela Lewis. He was Uncle Bobby to Carrie and Zeev Stegman of New York and their daughters, and Howard and Maria Wilner of Sudbury and their children. He was a wonderful papa to Amanda and Joshua Lewis and Andrew and Tyler Hutchinson. His stepchildren Julie and David Zirlen of Natick and their children, and Kerri and Jonathan Steinberg of Marlborough and their daughters. As the Benefits and Housing Coordinator at Advocates, Inc. it was very important to Bobby to be able to assist people with physical and mental health challenges find housing and support. Bob was also in real estate management for 40 years. He loved spending time in the sun, especially in Ogunquit, Maine. Above all, the most important thing in his life was his family. At a moment's notice Bobby was there to guide and support his loved ones. Bobby made sure he always attended Amanda's recitals, Josh's hockey games, Andrew and Tyler's events at Crossroads. The most important part of his life was to be able to participate in all of his grandchildren's activities as he was so proud of these moments. Bobby was so loved by so many and will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crossroads School, 295 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Marlborough, MA 01772.


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
