BRUNCK, Robert Ernest Passed away quietly on December 1 at Rosewood Manor after a long illness. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Marian (Spies) Brunck, his daughter, Cynthia, his son, Christopher and many who loved him. He was born and raised in Forest Hills, New York, son of Ernest and Clara Brunck. After they married in 1958, Robert, Marian, and the family spent 35 years living in England, with Bob, first working with Exxon and then as Director-General of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in the U.K. He returned to the U.S. in 2000, living first in Boston, then Cambridge, and finally in Eastham. He was a kind, honest, and loving man who will be long remembered by many. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18th 2020 at 2:00PM at First Parish Brewster Unitarian Universalist Church in Brewster, MA. Notes of comfort may be made to his family at

www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
