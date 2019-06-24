Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT ERWIN "BOB" KOPP

ROBERT ERWIN "BOB" KOPP Obituary
KOPP, Robert Erwin "Bob" Age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 21, 2019. This day marked his 39 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Sally Clyse. Bob was the loving father of Benjamin Kopp (wife Laura) and Emily Kopp (husband Kyle Shurtleff). One and a half years ago, Bob assumed the role of "Pops" to his twin grandchildren Madeleine and Arlo Kopp. He was also the cherished brother of Richard (wife Marianne) and Paul (wife Valerie). To honor his simple yet joyous life, the family will be holding an intimate gathering at a later date. Donations in his name may be sent to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930 and Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 28 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10006. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
